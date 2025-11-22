Tejas Air Crash 2025: A Look Back At Air Show Disasters Worldwide

A Tejas fighter jet crashed on Friday afternoon during a high‑speed aerial demonstration at the Dubai Air Show. The crash occurred at the AI Maktoum International Airport at 2:10 pm, killing the pilot, Wing Commander Namansh Syal, aged 34.

According to the Indian Air Force (IAF), the indigenous fighter jet was performing a low-altitude manoeuvre when it lost control and plummeted to the ground.

This incident adds to a long list of air show tragedies worldwide.

Have a look:

Poland Air Show, 2025

A Polish Air Force F-16 fighter jet crashed during a rehearsal for the Radom Air Show in August 2025. The jet went out of control during a tight-turn manoeuvre at low altitude, killing the pilot.

Pakistan Day Air Show, 2020

A US-built F-16 jet crashed in a wooded area near Islamabad while rehearsing for a military parade for Pakistan Day air show. The aircraft lost control during a low-altitude manoeuvre, killing the pilot, Wing Commander Noman Akram.

Shoreham Air Show, 2015

A Hawker Hunter T7 warbird crashed onto a main road during an aerial display at the Shoreham Airshow at Shoreham Airport, England, killing 11 people and injuring 16 others. The pilot, Andy Hill, was critically injured but survived.

Bournemouth Air Festival, 2011

Flight Lieutenant Jon Egging was killed when his Hawk T1 aircraft plunged to the ground near Bournemouth Airport in Dorset during a display. An inquest heard that Eggings was probably close to unconsciousness before his plane hit the ground.

Shoreham Air Show, 2007

A vintage World War II Hawker Hurricane fighter crashed during a mock "Battle of Britain" aerial display. According to the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) report, an unplanned barrel-roll manoeuvre was performed when it went into a steep dive and crashed. This incident claimed the life of the Pilot and James Bond stuntman Brian Brown.

Sknyliv Air Show, 2002

In what was one of the deadliest air show accidents, a Sukhoi Su-27 fighter jet lost control and crashed into the crowd, killing 77 people and injuring over 500 others. Both pilots survived with minor injuries.

Moscow Air Show, 1992

Two MiG-29 jets collided mid-air during a display. Both pilots ejected safely, but debris from the collision fell dangerously close to spectators, according to reports.

Ramstein Air Show, 1988

Three aircraft of the Italian Air Force display team collided during their formation and crashed to the ground during the Flugtag '88 airshow at USAF Ramstein Air Base in West Germany. The incident killed 67 spectators and three pilots. The incident also left hundreds of others injured.

Fairchild Air Force Base, 1987

A KC-135 Stratotanker crashed while rehearsing air show manoeuvres at Fairchild Air Force Base, Spokane County. It flew into turbulence caused by a nearby B-52, lost control, and fell into an open field, killing six airmen and a spectator.

Paris Air Show, 1973

The Tupolev Tu-144 supersonic jet lost control during a demonstration flight and crashed, killing six crew members and eight spectators. The plane broke apart in the air while performing extreme manoeuvres and fell into the town of Goussainville, France. The crash effectively ended the development program of the Tupolev Tu-144.