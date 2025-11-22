PM Proposes 4 New Initiatives At G20, Says Indian Values Can Drive Progress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has proposed four new initiatives aimed at global development at the G20 Leaders' Summit in Johannesburg. This includes the setting up of a Global Traditional Knowledge Repository, Africa Skills Multiplier Initiative, Global Healthcare Response Team, and an Initiative on Countering the Drug-Terror Nexus.

These initiatives will help achieve all-round growth, he said at the first session on inclusive and sustainable growth, remarking that India's civilisational values offer a way forward.

The G20 Global Traditional Knowledge Repository, he said, will document traditional wisdom that demonstrates time-tested models of sustainable living and ensure that it is carried forward to future generations.

"India has a rich history in this regard. This will help us pass on our collective wisdom to further good health and wellbeing," the PM remarked at the summit.

PM Modi, who is on a three-day visit to South Africa, said that Africa's development is vital for global progress and India has always stood in solidarity with the continent. The Africa Skills Multiplier Initiative will adopt a train-the-trainers model with an aim of creating a million certified trainers in Africa by next decade, he added.

"I am proud of the fact that it was during India's G20 Presidency that the African Union became a permanent G20 member. Taking forward this spirit, India proposes a G20-Africa Skills Multiplier Initiative. Our collective goal should be to create 1 million certified trainers in Africa within the next decade," the PM told the G20 leaders.

PM Modi also proposed setting up a G20 Global Healthcare Response Team that will help in delivering a strong response during health emergencies.

"We are stronger when we work together in the face of health emergencies and natural disasters. Our effort should be to create teams of trained medical experts from fellow G20 nations who are ready for rapid deployment in case of any emergencies," he said.

He also suggested a G20 Initiative on Countering the Drug-Terror Nexus to overcome the challenge of drug trafficking and stop the spread of dangerous substances like fentanyl. "Let us weaken the wretched drug-terror economy," said PM Modi.