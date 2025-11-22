The three-day-long G20 Leaders' Summit 2025 began in South Africa on Friday. This year's gathering carries special significance as it is the first time the Summit is being hosted on the African continent. The theme for the summit is “Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability.”

South Africa has focused on key priorities during the summit, including strengthening disaster resilience, ensuring debt sustainability for low-income countries, mobilising finance for a just energy transition, and harnessing critical minerals to promote inclusive and sustainable growth.

Prime Minister Modi arrived in Johannesburg last evening to attend the three-day summit. On Saturday, he met South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at the summit venue.

Here are the Live updates from the G20 Leaders' Summit: