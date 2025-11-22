The three-day-long G20 Leaders' Summit 2025 began in South Africa on Friday. This year's gathering carries special significance as it is the first time the Summit is being hosted on the African continent. The theme for the summit is “Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability.”
South Africa has focused on key priorities during the summit, including strengthening disaster resilience, ensuring debt sustainability for low-income countries, mobilising finance for a just energy transition, and harnessing critical minerals to promote inclusive and sustainable growth.
Prime Minister Modi arrived in Johannesburg last evening to attend the three-day summit. On Saturday, he met South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at the summit venue.
Here are the Live updates from the G20 Leaders' Summit:
South Africa's Ramaphosa Greets PM Modi with "Namaste"
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a namaste as the Indian leader arrived at the summit venue.
An Unprecedented Participation During India's
During its Presidency from December 2022 to November 2023, India hosted over 200 meetings across 60 cities, representing all 28 States and 8 Union Territories (UTs). The Presidency witnessed participation on an unprecedented scale, with over one lakh attendees, including 30,000 delegates from 135 nationalities. New Delhi's leadership provided a clear roadmap for transforming the G20 into a human-centric platform
A Look At India's G20 Presidency Under PM Modi
The African Union (AU) had been inducted as a permanent member of the G20 under India's presidency from 2022-2023. India's presidency of the grouping, under Prime Minister Modi, has been regarded as a model for addressing global challenges.
PM Modi To Present India's Perspective At Summit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will present India’s perspective on key global issues shaping the Summit’s agenda. The day’s highlights include the Prime Minister holding several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the Summit. The opening session will focus on “Inclusive and Sustainable Economic Growth – Leaving No One Behind.”
PM Modi Arrives At G20 Summit Venue In Johannesburg, Meets With Italian Counterpart Giorgia Meloni
NDTV's @AdityaRajKaul joins @AarthiKirushnan with more details#PMModiInSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/FedY2YG9Rm
PM Modi Arrives At Summit Venue, Meets South African President Ramaphosa
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at the summit venue in Johannesburg. Both leaders were seen shaking hands.