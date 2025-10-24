Dying Chinese Man Teaches Daughter To Face Death With Courage, Inspires Millions

A terminally ill man in eastern China has moved millions with his calm and courageous approach to death, as documented by his daughter online, according to South China Morning Post. The 67-year-old man, surnamed Dong, has become an unexpected source of strength and inspiration after being diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer earlier this year.

Dong's daughter, known on social media as Dong Sanbai, shared his life story-highlighting his journey from poverty to success. As a young factory worker, Dong taught himself Japanese at night, eventually earning admission to the prestigious Shanghai International Studies University. He later worked in Japan and returned to China to establish a successful clothing company, which he sold at the age of 45 to pursue his passion for travel, as per the Chinese media outlet.

In February 2025, Dong began experiencing severe health issues and was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. After multiple rounds of unsuccessful chemotherapy and radiotherapy, he chose to stop treatment.

His daughter left her real estate job in August to care for him alongside her mother. Despite his physical decline, she said Dong has remained mentally strong and continues to guide her on how to accept life's end with dignity and peace.

Doctors have given him less than six months to live, but Dong's attitude and life story have resonated with millions, sparking emotional conversations about life, illness, and death on Chinese social media.

"My father wanted to live with dignity and quality. We wanted him to keep fighting, but in the end, we chose to respect his decision," Dong Sanbai told SCMP.

On October 16, Sanbai shared a heartfelt video on social media showing a quiet conversation with her father about life, death and letting go.

Dong told her gently: "Life is meant to be enjoyed. When fate says it is time to end, there is no need to fight it."

He smiled as he spoke, calm and almost joyful.

"People think they are afraid of death. But what they really fear is the process of dying. The end of life itself is something completely natural," he added.

Tearfully, Sanbai responded: "I understand, but my heart still cannot accept losing you."

Dong comforted her: "Do not be too sad. Just think of me as going on a journey. As long as you keep me in your heart, I will always find my way back."

He encouraged her to live fully, to dress up, travel and laugh often.

Dong also supported his daughter's choice not to marry or have children.

"That is a perfectly normal choice. Your life belongs to you," he said.

According to SCMP, the story has deeply resonated with people across mainland China, garnering over 25 million views on social media. Online users praised Dong for his strength and wisdom in the face of death. One commenter wrote, "Dong is such a brave and wise father. Most people cannot face death so calmly, but he fears his daughter's sadness more than death itself." Another said, "Death is just another journey. As long as you don't forget him, he will live on forever." A third added, "Respect to this open-minded father. Such a great man is surely blessed by the gods."