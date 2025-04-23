Shoaib Ibrahim And Dipika Kakar Trolled For Teasing "New Vlog" On Kashmir Trip After Pahalgam Terror Attack

In one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir in recent years, terrorists linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba opened fire on a group of tourists in Pahalgam on Tuesday. At least 28 people, including some foreign nationals, were killed, and many others were injured. The incident has led to widespread shock and anger across the country.

Several celebrities took to social media to express their grief and condemn the attack. They demanded justice and called for strict action against those responsible.

TV actors Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim, who were recently on a family trip to Jammu and Kashmir with their son Ruhaan, also reacted to the incident. The couple shared that they had already left Kashmir before the attack took place and that they are safe.

Fans had been concerned because Dipika had posted pictures and videos from their vacation, including a video from Pahalgam just two days before the attack.

On Tuesday, Shoaib posted an update on his Instagram Story. He wrote, "Hi guys, U all have been concerned for our well-being... Hum sab safe hain theek hain, aaj hi morning me we left Kashmir... (We all are safe, we left Kashmir this morning), and we reached Delhi safely... Thank you for all the concern.. New vlog coming soon."

However, the part about a "new vlog coming soon" didn't sit well with the Internet users. The post went viral on Reddit, where users called it "tone-deaf and insensitive", especially in the wake of such a tragic incident.

One user commented, "He is still talking about vlog coming soon is he mad or what." Another one wrote, "I really want to know who are these jobless people who actually wait for any YouTuber's vlogs? Do these people actually exist that creator's become so self-centred, delusional and insensitive at such tragic times?" Yet another comment read, "Tone-deaf post."

Meanwhile, the mortal remains of 26 tourists killed in the Pahalgam attack have been brought to Srinagar. The attack happened at a popular meadow near Pahalgam on Tuesday afternoon, and it is the deadliest strike in the Valley since the Pulwama attack in 2019.

