Dipika Kakar And Shoaib Ibrahim Reveal They Are Safe After Pahalgam Terror Attack

Popular television couple Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim were vacationing in Kashmir with their son Ruhaan just a day before Pahalgam terror attack. Going by their social media posts of Kashmir, fans had expressed concern over their safety. Addressing the security concerns, Shoaib Ibrahim has shared on his Instagram Story that they are safe.

On Tuesday, Shoaib wrote, "Hi guys, U all have been concerned for our well-being... Hum sab safe hain theek hain, aaj hi morning me we left Kashmir... (We all are safe, we left Kashmir this morning), and we reached Delhi safely... Thank you for all the concern.. New vlog coming soon."

A couple of days ago, Shoaib and Deepika shared pictures and videos from the valley. They are seen enjoying the scenic beauty with their son.

Sharing the pictures, Deepika captioned them, "Dhadkan."

In another video, Deepika can be seen taking a stroll in the green valley. She just dropped a red heart emoji in the caption.

Here are some more pictures from their Kashmir vacation:

Twenty-six people were killed and several others were injured as terrorists opened fire on tourists in Pahalgam yesterday, in the worst terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir in recent times.

An officer from the Navy and another from the Intelligence Bureau were also killed in the attack. Military choppers were pressed into service for the evacuation of those injured in the attack, as the area is only accessible on foot or horseback.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached Srinagar last evening, where he was briefed by Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Nalin Prabhat. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi - who cut short his two-day Saudi Arabia visit to leave for India on Tuesday night - spoke with him and asked him to visit the attack site.

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim got married in February 2018 in Bhopal. The couple welcomed their son, Ruhaan, in June 2023.