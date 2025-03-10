Dipika Kakar Slams Trolls Who Claimed She Abandoned Her Daughter From First Marriage

Dipika Kakar recently addressed the allegation that she had abandoned her daughter from first marriage in an interview with Nayandeep Rakshit. The news first surfaced in 2023, though, Dipika didn't break her silence over it.

Addressing the allegation, Dipika said, "Main ek maa pe bhi itna bada allegation lagane ka sochungi bhi nahi, ki usne apni beti ko abandon kar diya (I won't even think of alleging a mother that she has abandoned her child)."

Moreover, Dipika claimed, these claims did have a negative impact on her mental health as she was expecting her child Ruhan back then.

Dipika also revealed that she had a difficult time at the hospital as her child was born pre-mature. Dipika also apprehended that these "false" news would impact her newborn child.

"I got affected big time because that was the phase I was expecting Ruhan. And for me it was like, you know my only worry and my only question to Shoaib was, 'Yeh jab aayega toh log yeh bol ke kyo bolege' kyunki in baato mein koi sachai hi nahi hai (There's no truth in this new Still people would talk about it when he would arrive). Ruhaan was a premature baby, we had a difficult time in the hospital."

Previously, in one of his YouTube Vlogs, Shoaib Ibrahim cleared the air about his wife, Dipika Kakar, abandoning her daughter.

He shared that his wife's mental health was suffering as a result of the amount of information she was receiving.

He said, "I'm saying it very clear today that this news is fake. The motive of the person who has spread this wrong news is unclear. She was affected mentally. She was told so many things."

Shoaib also urged people that they should not jump to conclusions and make judgements. He said that it was a serious claim against a woman who was expecting her first child and had previously miscarried. He added, "Don't jump to conclusions. This is so bad and wrong. You are making such a big accusation on a woman who is celebrating her first child, who has suffered a miscarriage, and now she is living her happy life with her first baby."

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim got married in February 2018 in Bhopal. The couple welcomed their son, Ruhaan, in June 2023. oai