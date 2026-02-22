Lung Cancer Symptoms: 6 Unusual Signs Of The Deadly Disease You Should Know

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in the world. This is a type of cancer which develops when there's abnormal cell growth in the lungs. The World Health Organization's (WHO) cancer agency, International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), says that lung cancer was the most commonly occurring cancer worldwide in 2022. It accounted for 2.5 million new cases which is 12.4% of the total new cases. Lung cancer caused 1.8 million deaths, 18.7% of the total cancer deaths. This was followed by colorectal cancer, liver cancer, breast cancer and stomach cancer.

WHO says that smoking is the leading cause of lung cancer and is responsible for nearly 85% of all cases. In most cases, the condition is diagnosed at the later stage when it has already advanced stages and treatment options are limited. This happens because most people tend to miss the early signs of the disease. Some of the early signs can be subtle and not related to the respiratory symptoms. Spotting these signs can help in early diagnosis and eventually improve treatment outcomes. Here are some unusual signs of lung cancer.

Unusual Signs Of Lung Cancer That You Should Know

1. Finger Clubbing

This is an overlooked change where the tips of fingers or toes widen, and nails curve like an upside-down spoon. This happens due to prolonged low oxygen levels in the blood, which is triggered by lung tumours obstructing airways or impairing gas exchange. The skin around the nails becomes shiny and stretched, and pressing the nail bed. A majority of clubbing cases in adults are linked to lung issues, including non-small cell lung cancer. It develops gradually over months, often without pain.

2. Shoulder or Arm Pain

Persistent pain in the shoulder, upper arm, or even the inner forearm can be a sign of Pancoast tumour, which is a rare cancer forming at the lung's apex near the neck. These tumours invade nearby nerves, ribs, and vertebrae, causing discomfort that mimics arthritis. Pain often intensifies at night, disrupts sleep, and may spread to the scapula or ring and pinky fingers, accompanied by hand weakness, or numbness.

3. Unexplained Hoarseness

A weak or completely altered voice that persists beyond a few weeks could be lung cancer. This happens when tumours press on the recurrent laryngeal nerve, which controls the vocal cords. Tumours in the upper lung or mediastinum can irritate this nerve, causing one vocal cord to paralyse which causes breathy speech or hoarseness. This is different from laryngitis as there's no throat swelling or fever and often pairs with swallowing difficulty or ear pain.

4. Upper Body Swelling

Sudden facial puffiness, neck fullness, or arm swelling, especially bluish-red discolouration, points to the obstruction of superior vena cava. Lung tumors, particularly small cell types, compress this major vein returning blood from the head and arms to the heart, causing fluid backup. Symptoms such as puffy eyelids, bulging neck veins, headaches, or dizziness peak in the morning and worsen when lying down.

5. Horner Syndrome

This triad, drooping eyelid (ptosis), constricted pupil (miosis), and absent sweating (anhidrosis) on one side of the face, happens when apical tumours damage sympathetic nerves supplying the eye and face. This includes neck pain or a small and sunken eye appearance, and resembles a stroke but localised.

6. Excessive Thirst and Urination

Intense thirst (polydipsia), frequent urination (polyuria), nausea, and confusion can be signs of lung cancer. These stem from hypercalcemia in paraneoplastic syndromes. Lung tumours, especially squamous cell types, secrete parathyroid hormone-related protein, spiking blood calcium and dehydrating the body. These symptoms usually precedes lung symptoms, along with fatigue or bone pain.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.