Monkey Fever: 7 Signs And Symptoms You Shouldn't Ignore

The awareness of monkey fever is critical in India, as the emergence of cases all over various regions has sparked perparedness efforts. Monkey fever is disease that is primarily caused by the Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD) virus, which can occur when infected ticks that carry the virus bite humans. The ticks acquire the virus by feeding on infected non-human primates, of which monkeys are the most common carriers, hence the name 'monkey fever'. Monkey fever has been endemic since 1957 in southwestern India and remains a public health concern. Mainly due to the annual occurrence of the disease in the Western Ghats and in areas neighbouring heavy forest areas. Other areas in India that have documented a seasonal spike in cases are Kerala, Goa, and Maharashtra, where surges in cases have been recorded. To effectively figure out if you have been possible infected, especially if you visited the states during outbreaks, here are certain symptoms that you shouldn't ignore to get timely medical treatment.

7 Signs And Symptoms Of Monkey Fever You Shouldn't Ignore

1. High Fever And Chills

According to the Lancet Journal, possible exposure to KFD can result in people developing high fever and chills. The journal looked at the emerging infectious diseases during the outbreak in Karnataka, which signalled that patients with KFD exposure had a sudden onset of high fever and chills. While just developing a high fever and chills isn't the sole diagnostic criterion for being infected with monkey fever, only a medical professional can make the diagnosis. Not only does the Lancet journal report these findings, but the Indian Journal of Medical Research and the Indian Journal of Medical Microbiology mention the same correlation.

2. Severe Headaches

If you develop a severe headache after possible exposure to KFD, specifically if it appears within 3 to 5 days of infection after tick exposure. Then, monkey fever could be the possible cause. As per the Indian Journal of Medical Microbiology, headache is one of the earliest and most consistent symptoms of monkey fever. People tend to develop severe headaches as the body's immune response to viral infection and systemic inflammation. And recognising severe headaches, when experienced in clusters with other symptoms, is a sign to seek timely medical intervention.

3. Fatigue And Weakness

The systemic signs of monkey fever include fatigue or tiredness and persistent weakness as the viral infection has taken hold of the host. After fever and severe headaches, patients generally tend to experience fatigue, which can last for several weeks, even after acute symptoms subside. Through effective identification, you can effectively seek supportive care and recover faster from treatment.

4. Muscle Pain And Body Aches

When constant muscle pain and body aches are experienced alongside other symptoms like severe headaches, fever, chills, and many other symptoms that indicate the body's immune response, then they are one of the earliest clinical signs of KFD. The specific timeline of their appearance matters, especially if they occur within 3 to 5 days of tick exposure. The exact timeline has been noted in the Indian Journal of Medical Microbiology and the Indian Journal of Medical Research, which detail the progression of the disease at great length. The body utilises extra energy to fight the viral infection; hence, it becomes inflamed and drained, leading to the onset of muscle aches and pains.

5. Nausea, Vomiting, And Diarrhoea

When there is possible exposure to KFD, the body can develop acute febrile illness with chills, headache, and gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, and diarrhoea, which may progress to haemorrhagic complications. The Indian Journal of Medical Research indicates that as monkey fever progresses, the severity of symptoms also indicates that the body is dealing with a high viral load. These symptoms are secondary but significant, as immediate medical intervention is required to stop the progression of the disease.

6. Bleeding Tendencies

When monkey fever moves into the second stage, it can lead to the development of nosebleeds or profuse gum bleeding. These haemorrhagic symptoms are part of the third and most severe stage of the disease and require immediate help from medically trained professionals. As per the Indian Journal of Medical Research, if these severe symptoms can occur, the right approach is to approach a medical facility as soon as you experience acute symptoms so as to avoid the disease from progressing and reducing chances of survival.

7. Neurological Complications

Although it is rare, severe progression of the viral infection can cause neurological complications in the host body. These complications can include tremors, confusion, and rare encephalitic features, which may occur in advanced stages of the disease.

Why Examining Symptoms Early Matters

There is an enhanced risk of complications if acute symptoms are left untreated.

It is the importance of early medical intervention for better patient outcomes.

Prevention And Management Of Monkey Fever

Avoid tick-infested areas and also check yourself for any tick bites after visiting a forested area.

Wear protective clothing and repellents to avoid tick bites in the first place.

Immunologists from the Indian Medical Research Center have moved the monkey fever vaccine to Phase I trials, so an effective vaccine should be available soon.

Being aware of the signs is key to seeking timely medical treatment.

Effectively tackling monkey fever is important, and recognising symptoms is key. The right course of action if you think you have these symptoms and have visited the regions where this disease is present is to seek medical help immediately if any symptoms appear.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.