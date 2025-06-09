Karishma Tanna Raises The Fitness Bar With A Hip Thrust Session

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Karishma Tanna shared a video performing barbell hip thrusts recently. Hip thrusts build glute strength, improve core stability, and enhance athletic performance. The exercise helps alleviate knee pain, lower back pain, and supports injury recovery.

When it comes to fitness, Karishma Tanna knows how to pull a power move. She often shares a sneak peek into her workout routines on Instagram, and her latest post is a fitspiration too. In the video, Tanna is seen performing the barbell hip thrust like a pro.

She captioned the post, "No reason. Lil bit of progress flaunting".

The hip thrust is a strong movement when it comes to building glute strength, improving core stability, and enhancing athletic performance. She performed the exercise with what looked like a seriously loaded barbell - each side stacked with bright yellow and green bumper plates, indicating that she was not playing light.

Benefits Of Performing Hip Thrusts

Hip thrusts are a great exercise that helps build strength and size in your glutes. They are important for stabilizing your core, pelvis, and lower body. It is good for you if you are trying to get rid of knee pain, lower back pain, or other injuries. It will strengthen your glutes which, in turn, will help you perform athletic abilities like a pro. In short, strong glutes mean that you have better mobility.

How To Do Hip Thrusts?

Here's how you can perform a hip thrust:

Lie flat on your back against a lifted object, such as a bench or a box, with your knees bent and feet flat on the ground.

Keep your feet should be about shoulder-width apart while your shoulder blades lie flat on the bench.

Keep your chin tucked and push through your heels until your thighs are parallel to the floor, and your legs should form a 90-degree angle.

Squeeze your glutes when you come up, then return to the initial position and repeat.

While it may seem like an easy exercise, you should always practise caution. Always consult your healthcare provider before introducing a new exercise in your fitness regimen.