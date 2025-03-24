Here Are 4 Things To Do On Your First Trip To Maldives Like Karan Johar

Karan Johar is having his time enjoying and exploring Maldives. The director and producer, who is quite active on social media, visited the Maldives for the first time and made sure to keep her fans in the loop by sharing back-to-back pictures and videos with them on his social media. If, like Karan, you too wish to visit the Maldives for the first time, here are all the things to do there.

Scuba Diving

Scuba diving is one of the most popular adventure activities to do in the Maldives. Divers may explore a vast playground of hundreds of lonely and uninhabited islands. There are many islands in the Maldives where you can go scuba diving and witness the best of marine life.

Dolphin Watching

Enjoy a peaceful dhoni ride over the Indian Ocean in search of dolphins. The Maldives is home to numerous kinds of dolphins, which may be observed in the surrounding seas. Dolphin watching is one of the most exciting and fun things to do when visiting the Maldives for the first time.

A Visit to Banana Reef

Banana Reef is one of the Maldives's oldest reefs and is endowed with spectacular caverns, towering cliffs, exquisite coral growths, and strong overhangs. Banana Reef is also home to sharks and is the world's most popular diving destination.

Have dinner at an underwater restaurant.

Taste the delicacies, see the shoal of eels float by, and enjoy every second of eating and partying with your loved one at Maldives' largest underwater nightclub. This is one of the best things to do at night in the Maldives, as it includes just the perfect amount of pleasure and adrenaline.