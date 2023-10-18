Karan Johar's Black Bandhgala And White Pajamas For The 2023 National Awards Ceremony Proves He's One Of Bollywood's Trendiest

Karan Johar Makes A Case Of Simplistic Ethnic Fashion In A Bandhgala

The National Awards ceremony took place today in New Delhi and it was a prestigious affair where a handful of Bollywood celebrities bagged the prestigious awards. While Kriti Sanon and Alia Bhatt won National Awards for their performances in Mimi and Gangubai Kathiawadi respectively, Karan Johar's Shershah was honoured with the Special Jury Award in the Features Film category. For the awards ceremony, Karan made a stellar case for ethnic wear when he wore a kurta set. He wore a full-sleeved black bandhgala with gold metallic buttons at the front and a pair of white leggings below it. He looked dapper in his ethnic style, no doubt.

Though not an actor, Karan Johar's style are in tune with the trendiest Bollywood actors. His sense of style can be seen in the wardrobe experiments that Karan is always open to. Just recently, he wore a stunning embroidered kurta set from the designer label Torani. The ivory full-length jacket featured intricate threadwork in gold at the neckline, sleeves, and at front. Karan wore a plain kurta and a pair of pajamas below the kurta all in the same colour palette. He completed the sassy look with a pair of golden shoes.

For the launch of NMACC, Karan Johar went all out with his dressing as she wore an embroidered Rahul Mishra ensemble. He wore a black shirt with a pair of black trousers and carried an embroidered full-sleeved, full-length coat. The coat featured intricate threadwork in gold on the base of black which looked elegant and exquisite all at once.

Karan Johar's fashion sense has always amazed us in some way or the other.

