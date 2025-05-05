Met Gala 2025: All Eyes On Shah Rukh Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani Debut, Plus Priyanka Chopra

Fashion's biggest night is here- The Met Gala! The fundraising event for the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City is a highly anticipated event that will be held on May 5, 2025. As celebrities from around the world get ready to grace the event, some of the biggest Bollywood celebrities will be making their debut this year.

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan's debut at the Met is one of the most-anticipated debuts! He was spotted with his manager Pooja Dadlani at the New York airport on Sunday ahead of the event. Reportedly, the actor will be seen walking the red carpet in an ensemble by Indian designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Known for blending traditional Indian craftsmanship with global high fashion, we can't wait to see how Sabyasachi will bring sartorial elegance to the global event with SRK's outfit.

After Cannes, actress Kiara Advani is all set to make her Met Gala debut this year. Expecting her first child with actor-husband Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara shared a glimpse into a booklet titled The Met Gala. The photo featured a beautifully arranged table with pink roses, chocolates, cake shaped like a tiny mannequin wearing a black gown and a pearl set. She is speculated to wear an ensemble by Gaurav Gupta.

Kiara Advani in New York to attend Met Gala 2025. Photo: Instagram/kiaraaliaadvani

Bringing his signature charm to the Met, singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh has arrived in New York for his 2025 Met Gala debut. He confirmed his debut with a teaser on his social media account with a picture of his bathrobe embroidered with Met Gala 2025. While details of his look are still under wraps, Dosanjh's presence will highlight the growing influence of Indian artists in global pop culture and high fashion circles.

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas is returning to the Met Gala red carpet for the fifth time. She will be donning a custom outfit by the French fashion house, Balmain paired with the finest jewels from the latest collection of Bulgari. Know for pushing the envelope with her past appearances, we can't wait to see what she will bring to the red carpet this time!

Known for its powerful themes and diversity, the theme for the charity event this year is "Tailored for you," which will celebrate the legacy of Black fashion and the history of Dandyism over the past 300 years.

With Indian celebrities shining on the world stage, we are excited to see the ultimate cultural fushion through style.