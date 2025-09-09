Want To Live In Finland? The Happiest Country In The World Is Offering A Permanent Residency For Indians

Finland is the happiest country in the world. That's right, the country has maintained this status for eight years. Not just the happiest, it is also popular for its beauty. From its breathtaking landscapes to the Northern Lights, Finland is a country that not only offers opportunities but also gives you a chance to live amidst the beauty with permanent residency.

If you want to live in Finland for a long time, the country is offering permanent residency that allows you to stay and live there as long as you meet the criteria.

Why Finland PR

Finland's permanent residence allows you to live and work in the country indefinitely, but you have to stay there for 4–5 years with a valid continuous residence permit (A permit). However, the required period will increase to 6 years from January 2026. Plus, you have to meet the eligibility criteria.

Benefits of Finland PR include:

Living and working in Finland indefinitely.

Being able to sponsor family members.

Having access to Finland's social security, health care, public education, and unemployment support programmes.

Being able to travel to most Schengen countries for short stays.

Easier access to credit, housing benefits, and pension schemes.

Who Is Eligible

To be eligible for Finland PR, you must meet the following criteria:

1. Have lived in Finland for at least 4 years with a continuous residence permit (A permit). However, this period will increase to 6 years from January 2026.

2. You are required to reside in Finland for at least 2 years during the 4-year (soon 6-year) period. All trips or holidays must be reported when applying.

3. To qualify after 4 years, you must meet one of the following additional criteria:

Minimum annual income of €40,000 (approximately Rs 41,35,800).

A master's or postgraduate degree recognised in Finland along with 2 years of work experience.

High proficiency in Finnish or Swedish (typically level C1) along with 3 years of work experience.

4. Applicants must switch to another A permit category before applying if they have been in Finland on a study or any other type of visa.

5. The application must be made in Finland. If the previous A permit expired, a valid reason such as severe illness must exist for a late application.

6. A clean criminal record is mandatory.

Documents Required

A valid passport.

Passport photos complying with the photo guidelines of Finland.

A colour copy of the passport identification page.

Documentation of sufficient financial means.

Written consent if you are an underage child.

How To Apply

Step 1: Check your eligibility and collect all the documents required.

Step 2: Fill the application form and add your documents. You can fill the application online via Enter Finland or submit a paper application.

Step 3: Pay the application fee along with submitting the application via Enter Finland.

Step 4: Visit the Finnish Immigration Service or a VFS Global Application Centre to provide your biometric data and prove your identity after you submit your application.

Step 5: Keep track of your application on the official portal. If you submit the application online, you will receive notifications of your application's progress and any requests for additional information by email and text message. In the case of a paper application, you will receive notifications by email.

Step 6: Once approved, your residence permit card will be sent to the embassy or service point you visited. Take your passport with you when collecting your permit card.

Application Fee