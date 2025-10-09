What Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments Home Looked Like Over 20 Years Ago, Watch Viral Video

Salman Khan's home in Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai's Bandra West suburb is more than just a celebrity address. The 59-year-old actor and his family have been living in this building for decades, making it a landmark of sorts for his die-hard fans.

Even after all these years, Salman Khan chooses to stay in the same flat on the ground floor of the well-known building, where his family resides on the first floor.

Recently, an old video of Salman Khan's house in the Galaxy Apartments surfaced online. The clip, which appears to be over 20 years old, gives a rare view inside the actor's home, which was a 2BHK at the time.

While we may never see what Salman Khan's bachelor pad looks like now, such videos serve as a time capsule of something that feels almost sacred today.

Far removed from glitz and grandeur, the archival footage reveals a living room full of warmth and understated elegance. Minimalist furnishings, soft lighting, and a calming palette hint at a space designed less for show and more for daily comfort and solace.

The door opens to a cosy yet aesthetically pleasing living room with a pristine white sofa set and a coffee table. Two sleek silver curved chairs sit opposite the sofa, adding a touch of modernity.

The room's corner is adorned with shelves displaying elegant vases, photo frames, and knick-knacks. The walls are adorned with modern-art paintings. The apartment also houses unique clocks of different shapes and sizes.

There's also a six-seater dining table positioned in the centre of the room, with vintage television sets placed on wooden desks. The clip also gives a brief glimpse of the kitchen, complete with all necessities. The walls feature a wooden-framed mirror and bamboo-blind-covered windows, infusing warmth and natural charm into the space.

In 2017, Salman Khan spoke about why he chooses to live in his childhood home at the Galaxy Apartments.

"I love staying at my flat in Bandra over a big, luxurious bungalow because my parents live in the flat above mine. Ever since I was a child I have taken the same left turn or right turn and I would not have it any other way. The entire building is like one big family. When we were little, all the kids of the building would play together in the garden below and sometimes even sleep there.

"Back then, there weren't different houses, all the houses were treated as our own and we would go into anyone's house to eat food. I still stay in the same flat because I have countless memories attached to that house," he added.

Besides Salman Khan, the Bandra West suburb, one of Mumbai's most upscale neighbourhoods, is also home to other Bollywood A-listers such as Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Kareena Kapoor Khan, making it a celebrity hotspot.

On the work front, Salman Khan is currently busy hosting the 19th season of the popular reality show, Bigg Boss. The Bollywood superstar is also filming for his upcoming movie, Battle of Galwan.

