For months now, social media and the Internet has been buzzing with posts claiming that Goa's tourism is collapsing. But what's the real story?

Fresh numbers shared exclusively with NDTV show that the state's tourism graph is not dipping at all. In reality, it is rising.

Numbers Show The Same

Between January and September 2025:

Goa clocked an overall tourism growth of 6.23 percent compared to the same period last year.

Domestic arrivals rose by 5.36 percent, going from 69,24,938 in 2024 to 72,96,068 in 2025.

International arrivals saw an even more striking rise of 29.33 percent, increasing from 2,59,820 to 3,36,031.

The larger yearly numbers reaffirm the same trajectory.

According to data shared exclusively with NDTV:

Goa recorded a total of 1,04,09,196 visitors in 2024, up from 86,28,162 in 2023.

This rise includes domestic arrivals jumping from 81,75,460 in 2023 to 99,41,285 in 2024, and

Foreign arrivals increasing from 4,52,702 to 4,67,911 in the same period.

Tourism continues to form a major pillar of Goa's economy, contributing roughly 16.43 percent to the state's GDP and generating up to 45 percent of direct and indirect employment. In other words, the sector is not just alive but central to Goa's socio-economic structure.

Why The Sudden Rise In Foreign Travellers

One of the biggest reasons behind this upward movement, according to the state government, is that they have made a decisive push into 'high-potential markets' like Russia and Central Asia.

New flight connections now link the state to Russia's Ekaterinburg, Novosibirsk and Moscow; and Kazakhstan; all of which alone brought in 34 chartered flights in October 2025.

Further strengthening this network is the entry of TUI Airways, one of the UK's leading charter operators. Beginning this season, the airline will run direct flights from Manchester and Gatwick, adding an estimated 30,000 to 40,000 British travellers to Goa's visitor base.

Efforts to build a deeper presence in emerging markets such as Norway, Denmark, Sweden and Finland are also underway, opening fresh corridors for inbound tourism. These expansions position Goa as a year-round international destination, not simply a winter-sun getaway.

The Regenerative Tourism

Goa is also reshaping its core tourism philosophy. The state has embraced a 'regenerative approach', which goes beyond sustainability by ensuring tourism actively benefits the environment, local communities and cultural heritage. The emphasis is not only on protecting Goa's coastline but on uplifting its villages, preserving traditions, and nurturing lesser-known ecosystems.

This blueprint has given rise to the growing movement of "Goa Beyond Beaches". The focus now includes wellness retreats, spiritual circuits, slow travel, hinterland exploration, nature-based experiences, heritage walks, village stays and cultural festivals. These offerings attract both domestic and international travellers who are looking for deeper, more meaningful journeys rather than just beach holidays.

As a result, the tourism landscape is becoming more geographically balanced. Smaller communities are participating in and benefiting from tourism, ensuring that the industry's growth is not limited to the coastline but spread across the state.

'A Collective Intent'

The state's tourism ecosystem is evolving through active collaboration between communities, policymakers and private stakeholders. Infrastructure upgrades, diversified visitor experiences and improved global outreach have contributed to a more resilient, future-ready tourism framework.

The Minister for Tourism, Shri Rohan A Khaunte, shares with NDTV, "Goa's tourism landscape continues to demonstrate steady forward movement, powered by meaningful connectivity, diversified offerings, and a regenerative mindset that places communities and culture at the centre. The rise in arrivals and wider global outreach reinforces growing confidence in the state. Our focus remains on strengthening quality experiences, creating opportunities for our people, and ensuring tourism uplifts every region through responsible growth. Goa is ready for an encouraging season ahead, guided by clarity, sustainability, and a shared vision with stakeholders."

Director Shri Kedar Naik, added, "Goa's growing visitor interest reflects the State's expanding cultural, wellness, and heritage-led experiences. We continue to work closely with communities and industry partners to strengthen these offerings, ensuring that tourism growth remains meaningful and creates value across the state."

Bottomline

Despite the widespread online claim that Goa is experiencing distress or downward trends, data shows otherwise. Rising arrivals, stronger connectivity, new market exploration, and a purposeful push for regenerative tourism collectively indicate a forward-moving landscape.