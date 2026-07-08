Ankur Warikoo Reveals Why He's Been Taking Cold-Water Showers Every Morning For 4 Years

Finfluencer and content creator Ankur Warikoo has revealed a daily habit he has followed consistently for the past four years - taking cold-water showers every morning.

In a post on X, Warikoo explained that what began as curiosity about the science behind cold exposure eventually became a personal discipline that helps him start the day with a challenge.

Sharing the reason behind the routine, Warikoo said he first came across the concept of cold-shock proteins several years ago and decided to give cold-water showers a try. Over time, the practice became less about the science and more about building mental resilience.

Ankur wrote, "It was 4 years back that I came across the concept of cold-shock proteins. I have been cold-water showering every morning ever since. It started because of my fascination for the concept. It continued because its the first hard thing I do every day that I nearly hate doing! :))"

Warikoo added that beginning the day with an uncomfortable task changes his perspective on everything that follows. "Everything that comes after feels smaller." Take a look at his post below.

In other news, more than a month ago, Ankur Warikoo announced that he would be shutting down his Rs 100-crore business. The education platform offered upskilling courses and generated Rs 100 crore in sales and Rs 25 crore in profit.

"I am shutting down my Rs 100 crore courses business. We've grown beyond what I could have imagined since we started in 2020," wrote Warikoo in an X (formerly Twitter) post on May 15, adding, "5 lakh students. Rs 100 crores in sales. Rs 25 crores in profits. But it makes no sense to continue it."

He launched the business in 2020.



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