Ankur Warikoo Shares Note On Success A Month After Closing Rs 100 Crore Business

Finfluencer and content creator Ankur Warikoo recently shared a reflective note on how the idea of "success" keeps evolving at every stage of life.

Looking back at his journey - from school and college to corporate life and entrepreneurship - he spoke about how he was constantly chasing the next milestone, only to realise that the destination itself never stays the same.

His post highlights a shift in perspective, where success is no longer about ticking boxes but about valuing everyday moments that often go unnoticed. Sharing deeply personal experiences.

He started his post writing, "In school, success was getting into IIT. In college, success was going to the US. During my MBA, success was getting a consulting job. At work, success was getting a fancy car and receiving awards. In my startup, success was becoming a unicorn."

He added, "Throughout all of these stages, all I could see was the destination. But the destination kept changing, until I reached today, where there is no destination at all. No place to be, no goal to hit, no one to impress. If I could go back in time, I would tell myself to cherish the small joys. The late-night hostel conversations."

"The relief of hitting 'submit' on an assignment at 11:59 pm :)) Mentoring someone and watching them step into leadership themselves. The milestones will keep shifting, but the moments in between are what truly stay with us. You're living in the nostalgia you'll look back upon," Ankur concluded his post.

In other news, a month ago, Ankur Warikoo announced that he would be shutting down his Rs 100 crore business. The education platform provided upskilling courses, generating Rs 100 crore in sales and Rs 25 crore in profit.



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