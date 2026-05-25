'Divorced Daughter Better Than Dead': Top Law Officer In Twisha Sharma Case

Twisha Sharma sent multiple SOS messages to her mother, impressing upon her that her five-month-old marriage was imploding. The 33-year-old was told to "adjust".

The end result proved tragic: Twisha, a former Miss Pune winner, was found dead at her marital home in Bhopal on May 12.

Read: 'Trapped, Lonely, Unhappy': Noida Woman Had Asked Her Mother To Take Her Home

What was initially suspected to be a case of suicide, has now taken a different turn.

Twisha's husband, Samarth Singh, who went missing right after his wife's death, surrendered before the cops after 10 days. Twisha's parents, who claim that their daughter was harassed by her in-laws, cremated her on Sunday after a second autopsy was completed.

When this case came up for hearing today in the Supreme Court, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Madhya Pradesh government, remarked that "a divorced daughter is better than a dead one".

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Madhya Pradesh government in the case, appears to suggest that "a divorced daughter is better than a dead one".

"One thing is clear: that the woman lost her life. Whether it's suicide or anything else... For parents the moral is better to have a divorced daughter than a dead one. So many messages by her... She was living in hell," Mehta told the Supreme Court, adding that the CBI will take over the probe, and that he will ensure that the administrative steps are taken today itself.

Analysis: The 'Good Girl' Trap That Killed Twisha Sharma

The Supreme Court bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul Pancholi said it will ensure the investigation in the case is fair, independent, and impartial.

"There is law and procedure has to be followed. We have our sympathies," the top court said.

Read: The Story Of Twisha Sharma: A Grand Wedding, Slow Isolation, Then Death

Days before her death, Twisha had WhatsApped her mother that she felt trapped in her marriage: "Mujhe bhaut zyada ghutan ho rahi hai maa (I feel suffocated, Mother)." She had repeatedly asked her mother to come and take her back home.

"Mera jeevan narak ho gaya hai mummy (My life has become a living hell, Mom)," she wrote in another message.

In one of the conversations, Twisha expressed feeling lonely and missing her family back in Noida.

Twisha was allegedly accused of carrying an illegitimate child and subsequently forced to undergo an abortion. The MBA graduate repeatedly asked her mother, "How am I supposed to live with him?"

"He is asking me whose child it was and you expect me to just ignore it? What kind of woman are you! He has crossed every limit. How am I supposed to live with him?" she wrote to her mother in a series of messages sent on May 9 afternoon.

Three days later, she was dead.

"I deeply regret not having come sooner," Rekha Sharma, Twisha's mother, fighting back tears, told NDTV in an interview last week.

Twisha's father, Navnidhi Sharma, claimed that his daughter was subjected to various forms of abuse, including physical abuse.

"We should have pulled her out of that place. We shouldn't have left her in that house," he had told NDTV.

The victim's father blamed the middle-class mentality and the social pressure to conform and try to save a marriage at all costs.

"One of the greatest misfortunes of our tradition is that every middle-class family wants a marriage to succeed. The pressure - the social pressure - is so immense: People say it has only been five months; what could possibly have gone wrong? What is the issue? It is a new marriage - never mind, let's find a solution. Let's focus on the positive side. No one ever entertains the thought that the marriage should end," Twisha's father had told NDTV when asked if the family pushed Twisha to make adjustments in the marriage.

