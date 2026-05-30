CUET UG 2026: NTA To Hold Re-Exam For 3,765 Candidates Affected By Technical Glitch

CUET UG 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that candidates who were present at their centres but could not complete the CUET (UG) 2026 due to a technical glitch on May 30 (Shift-1) will be given another opportunity to appear for the examination. In an official statement, the agency acknowledged the disruption and the distress caused to students.

"We know today's unfortunate technical disruption caused distress for some CUET (UG) 2026 candidates," the National Testing Agency said.

It added that candidates who had completed biometric registration and were present at their examination centres but could not finish their paper due to the glitch "will get an opportunity for examination." The revised schedule will be announced soon on the official website.

Probe Ordered Into Technical Failure

Providing further details, the NTA said that some centres experienced a technical issue at the start of Shift-1, which delayed the examination. The agency confirmed that the technical service provider, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS iON), has been asked to conduct a root-cause analysis and submit its report immediately.

The NTA stated that once the examination resumed, nearly 95 per cent of candidates were able to complete their papers without further disruption.

However, around 3,765 candidates, who were present and had completed biometric registration, reportedly chose to leave before the examination could restart. The agency said a rescheduled examination will be conducted for these candidates as a one-time measure.

Earlier Schedule Adjustments

Earlier in the day, the NTA had informed that a technical glitch had delayed the commencement of CUET UG 2026 at some centres. It said the issue was later resolved and compensatory time was provided to ensure that no candidate was disadvantaged.

The afternoon session timings were also revised, with reporting set from 2:30 PM and the examination beginning at 4:00 PM instead of 3:00 PM.

For the morning session, candidates were given the full duration of the paper and were allowed to exit only after completing it.

"NTA sincerely regrets the inconvenience caused to students and parents," the agency added.