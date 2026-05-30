CUET UG Exam Delayed At Some Centres After Technical Glitch, Now At 4 PM

CUET UG 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) today revised the timing of the afternoon session of the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2026, announcing that the examination will now begin at 4pm instead of the scheduled 3pm after a technical glitch delayed the commencement of the test at some centres.

In a statement, the NTA said its technology partner, TCS, reported a technical issue that affected the start of the examination at certain centres on May 30. The agency said the problem has since been resolved and that full compensatory time is being provided to ensure that no candidate is disadvantaged.

Under the revised schedule, candidates appearing in the afternoon session will be allowed entry from 2:30pm, while the examination will commence at 4pm.

"M/s TCS has reported that a technical glitch at their end delayed the commencement of CUET (UG) 2026 at some centres on 30.05.2026. The issue has since been resolved, and the exam is being conducted with full compensatory time so that no candidate is disadvantaged," the NTA said in a post on X.

The agency also clarified that candidates appearing in the morning session are being given the full duration of the examination and will be permitted to leave only after completing their allotted exam time.

Expressing regret over the disruption, the NTA apologised for the inconvenience caused to students and parents. "NTA sincerely regrets the inconvenience caused to students and parents," the statement said.



CUET UG 2026 is conducted by the NTA for admission to undergraduate programmes offered by central, state and other participating universities across the country.