CUET Undergraduate 2026 Revised Schedule Released; Admit Card Out For May 31 Exam

CUET UG 2026 Revised Schedule Out: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the revised schedule for the CUET UG 2026 examination that was postponed due to Bakrid. Candidates whose exams were delayed can now check the updated dates through the official CUET website.

According to the revised schedule, the postponed examination will now be conducted on May 31, June 6 and June 7, 2026. Candidates appearing on these dates are advised to check the official schedule carefully and stay updated with further announcements.

Along with the revised exam calendar, NTA has also issued CUET UG 2026 admit cards for candidates appearing on May 31. The agency said that admit cards for candidates scheduled to appear on June 6 and June 7 will be released soon.

Read Official Notice Here

Candidates can download their admit cards by logging into the official portal using their application number and password. On the day of the examination, students must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid government-issued photo ID for verification.

As per the exam schedule, CUET UG 2026 is being held in two shifts. The morning shift takes place from 9 am to 12 pm, while the afternoon shift is conducted from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Download CUET UG Admit Card Here

CUET UG 2026 is being conducted from May 11 to May 31, 2026, across India and in 14 international cities across 13 countries, including locations in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Nepal, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, Singapore, Malaysia and the United States.

How to Download CUET UG Admit Card 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to download their hall ticket: