CUET UG 2026 Exams From May 11: Check Dress Code, Permitted and Restricted Items

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the CUET UG 2026 examination from May 11 to May 31, 2026, in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The entrance exam will be held across 306 cities in India and 15 cities abroad in two shifts. Candidates appearing for the examination must follow all exam-day guidelines carefully, including the official dress code and the list of permitted items.

Students who have received their admit cards will be allowed to enter the examination centre. NTA has also advised candidates to reach their allotted exam centre at least one hour before the gate closing time.

CUET UG 2026 Dress Code Guidelines

The NTA has released important dress code instructions to ensure smooth frisking and security checks at exam centres. Candidates are advised to wear simple and comfortable clothing on the examination day.

As per the official instructions, white light clothing is preferred for the CUET UG 2026 exam. Students can wear normal shoes, slippers, or low heels. Heavy accessories and fashionable items should be avoided.

Candidates wearing articles or objects of faith are allowed to appear for the examination, but they must inform the exam centre authorities in advance. Religious threads such as Kalava are also permitted.

In case students need to wear woollen clothes due to weather conditions, they can do so after informing the centre beforehand. The advance information helps officials complete the frisking process smoothly and without delay.

CUET UG 2026: Permitted Items Inside Exam Hall

The following items are permitted inside the CUET UG 2026 exam hall:

CUET UG 2026 admit card

Valid photo identity proof

Passport-size photographs

Transparent water bottle

50 ml sanitiser bottle

Fruits or medicines for diabetic candidates only

CUET UG 2026: Items Strictly Not Allowed

NTA has strictly prohibited several items inside the examination hall. Carrying restricted items may lead to disqualification or denial of entry.

Candidates are not allowed to carry stationery items such as papers, notes, books, pencil boxes, geometry boxes, pens, scales, or erasers. Electronic devices including calculators, cameras, scanners, and electronic pens are also banned.

Communication devices like mobile phones, smart watches, Bluetooth devices, fitness bands, earphones, and pagers will not be allowed inside the exam hall. Accessories such as bags, belts, wallets, caps, and goggles are also prohibited.

Apart from this, eatables, packed food, and thermos bottles are not permitted, except for diabetic candidates carrying approved food items or medicines.