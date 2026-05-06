CUET UG 2026 Centre Re-Allocation Window Open: Check Steps To Change Exam City And Shift

CUET UG 2026 Centre Re-Allocation Window: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the CUET UG 2026 centre re-allocation window for candidates who were allotted exam cities different from their selected preferences. Eligible candidates can now request changes in their examination state, city, date, or shift through the official website. As per the official notice, the facility will remain available till May 7, 2026, up to 11:50 PM. The CUET UG 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted from May 11 to May 31 in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. Candidates are advised to complete the modification process within the given deadline.

Steps to Change CUET UG 2026 Exam City and Shift

Candidates can follow the steps given below to make changes in their allotted examination details:

Visit the official CUET UG website at cuet.nta.nic.in

In the latest news section, click on the "Selection of Revised Exam State/City/Date/Shift" link

Log in using the required application credentials

Select the preferred examination city, date, or shift based on availability

Review all details carefully before submission

Submit the request and save a copy for future reference

CUET UG 2026 Re-allocation Window: Important Details

The re-allocation facility is available for candidates who were allotted exam cities different from their selected preferences.

Candidates can request changes in examination state, city, exam date, or shift based on slot availability for their subject combinations.

The CUET UG 2026 city intimation slip was released on April 29, 2026.

Students satisfied with their allotted exam details are not required to make any modifications.

Seats for revised exam centres will be allotted on a first-come, first-served basis due to limited availability.

Candidates who successfully change their preferences will receive a revised admit card later.

Those who do not use the re-allocation facility within the deadline must appear for the exam as per the already allotted city, date, and shift.

Candidates should note that changes will be accepted only within the specified period. Revised admit cards will be issued to candidates whose requests are successfully processed.