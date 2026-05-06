CUET UG 2026: Section-Wise Strategies And Mistakes That Cost You Marks

CUET UG 2026 Exam: The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG, a national-level examination for admission to undergraduate programmes, remains a crucial milestone for students shaping their academic and career paths. This year, over 15 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the exam, scheduled to be held between May 11 and May 31, 2026, across centres in India and abroad.

CUET allows students to choose up to five subjects from a pool of 37, making it essential to align subject combinations carefully with the requirements of their desired programmes. Educators say that scoring well in the exam requires a focused strategy-one that balances smart subject selection, a section-wise approach, and strong grounding in NCERT Class 12 concepts, while also avoiding common preparation mistakes.

Section-Wise Focus Key To High Scores

Supriya Pattanayak, Vice-Chancellor of Centurion University of Technology and Management, Odisha, emphasised the importance of a structured, section-wise preparation strategy covering language, domain-specific subjects, and the general test.

"CUET UG 2026 is not just an entrance exam-it is a test of clarity, strategy, and intent. A high score doesn't come from studying everything, but from studying right. Students must begin by understanding the exact subject combinations required for their chosen programme and avoid the common mistake of scattered preparation.

"We encourage a section-wise approach. Language sections demand strong reading habits and comprehension skills developed over time. Domain subjects require conceptual clarity, especially from the Class 12 NCERT foundation, while the general test evaluates analytical thinking, awareness, and decision-making ability," Pattanayak said.

She further pointed out that overlooking mock tests and time management can significantly impact performance.

"One of the biggest pitfalls we observe is students focusing only on syllabus completion while ignoring mock tests and time management. CUET rewards accuracy as much as speed, and consistent practice is the only way to build both.

"What truly sets successful candidates apart is their ability to connect learning with application," she added.

"Ultimately, CUET is not about pressure; it is about preparation with purpose, discipline, and a clear understanding of one's goals," Pattanayak concluded.

Consistency and Learning from Mistakes Matter

Rati Chugh, Principal of Delhi Public School, Sector 45, Gurugram, echoed similar views, stressing that consistent effort and reflection on mistakes are critical for success.

"Doing well in CUET 2026 doesn't come from a last-minute push. It comes from showing up every day and getting the basics right. I always tell students not to just memorise, but to understand. Read a little every day for your language section, stay close to NCERT for your subjects, and please don't ignore the general test. It often makes more difference than students expect.

"Another thing I notice is that even prepared students lose marks because they panic or mismanage time. Mock tests help, but only if you sit with your mistakes and learn from them," Chugh said.

She also underlined the importance of maintaining clarity and consistency throughout the preparation phase.

"Preparation should be simple, structured, and balanced. In the end, it's not about pressure; it's about consistency, clarity, and believing that you are ready," Chugh added.