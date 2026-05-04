CUET UG 2026 Admit Card Out Soon: Check Expected Date And Steps to Download

CUET UG 2026 Admit Card Out Soon: The National Testing Agency is expected to release the CUET UG Admit Card 2026 shortly on the official website. Candidates who have registered for the entrance examination will be able to download their hall tickets using their application number and password. The city intimation slip was already released on April 29 to inform candidates about their exam city in advance. The admit card is likely to be issued in the first week of May, ahead of the examination schedule, although there is no official confirmation yet. The CUET UG 2026 exam is scheduled to be conducted between May 11 and May 31.

How to Download CUET UG 2026 Admit Card?

Candidates can follow the given below steps to download the CUET UG 2026 Admit Card:

Go to the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in

In the Latest News section, click on the "CUET UG 2026 Admit Card" link, once released.

Enter your Application Number, Password, and Captcha.

Now check your details on the admit card and download it.

Take a printout of your CUET UG 2026 Admit Card for examination day.

Details Mentioned in the CUET UG 2026 Admit Card

Check the following details mentioned in the CUET UG 2026 Admit Card:

Candidate's name

Date of birth

Roll number

Application number

Reporting time or entry time

Gate closing time

Exam date and time

Exam centre address

Exam day guidelines

Candidates are advised to download their CUET UG 2026 Admit Card as soon as it is released and verify all details carefully. It is important to carry the admit card to the exam centre, as entry will not be permitted without it