CUET UG 2026: Exam City Intimation Slip Out For Undergraduate Entrance Exam

CUET (UG) 2026 Exam City Intimation Out: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Advance Exam City Intimation Slip for candidates appearing in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) 2026. The public notice was issued on April 29, 2026.

According to the NTA, the CUET (UG) 2026 examination will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from May 11 to May 31, 2026, at various centres across India and abroad.

Public Notice | CUET (UG) 2026



The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Advance Intimation for Allotment of Examination City for candidates of CUET (UG) 2026.



Candidates are advised to download their Advance Exam City Intimation Slip using their login credentials.



📅… pic.twitter.com/03d7mzeZSi — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) April 29, 2026

Candidates can check and download their Exam City Intimation Slip by logging in with their application credentials on the official websites - nta.ac.in or cuet.nta.nic.in. The slip provides advance information about the city where the examination centre will be located, along with the subject and language wise exam schedule.

The NTA has clearly stated that this is not the CUET admit card. The official CUET (UG) 2026 admit cards will be issued separately at a later date.

Candidates must appear for the examination only on the date and shift allotted to them. The agency has made it clear that no requests for change in exam date or shift will be accepted. Entry will not be allowed at any centre on dates or timings other than those mentioned on the admit card.

The notice also mentions that candidates whose live photograph did not match Aadhaar records during application or those who registered using other identity documents must carry the required original certificate, duly signed or attested by a competent authority, for physical verification at the exam centre.

Steps to download slip: