CUET UG 2026: NTA Releases Revised Admit Cards After Centre Change Requests

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the revised admit cards for affected candidates appearing in the CUET UG 2026 exam. Students who had requested changes in their exam state or centre details can now download the updated hall ticket from the official website.

According to the latest update, around 92% of the affected candidates, nearly 15,340 students, have been allotted their preferred examination centres. The CUET UG 2026 examination is scheduled to begin from May 11, 2026, across different centres in India.

Direct Link to Acess Hall Ticket

How to Download CUET UG Admit Card 2026?

Go to the official CUET UG portal at CUET UG Portal.

On the homepage, click on the tab that says "Download CUET UG Admit Card 2026".

Candidates must enter the application number, password, and captcha code displayed on the screen.

The admit card will appear on the screen.

Candidates must note that the correction facility has now been closed. The last date to submit revised city or centre details was May 7, 2026.

CUET UG 2026 Exam City Change and Passing Marks

NTA informed that students who applied for exam city changes can now check their revised allotment through the updated admit card. The agency also confirmed that no further requests for centre or city modifications will be accepted.

Candidates appearing for the CUET UG 2026 exam should remember that universities participating in CUET may have different admission cut-offs. However, in general, students are advised to score at least 40% to 50% marks to qualify for admission consideration, while top universities may require much higher scores.

The exams start from May 11. So students are advised to keep their admit cards ready and carefully follow all exam-day guidelines issued by NTA.