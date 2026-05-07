CUET UG Scribe Window 2026 Extended: Candidates With Disability Can Apply By Tonight

CUET UG Scribe Window 2026 Extended: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the last date for PwD/PwBD candidates to submit scribe details for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2026. According to the official public notice issued on May 6, 2026, candidates who opted to provide scribe details after the release of the city intimation slip can now complete the process till May 7, 2026, up to 11:50 PM. Earlier, the facility was available from April 30 to May 5, 2026. The extension has been provided after requests from several aspirants. Candidates are advised to visit the official CUET website regularly for the latest updates and further instructions regarding the examination and scribe facility process.

Direct Link: CUET UG Scribe Facility 2026 Link

Steps to Apply for CUET UG Scribe Facility 2026

Candidates can follow the given below steps to apply for CUET UG 2026 Scribe Facility:

Go to the NTA official website at cuet.nta.nic.in.

In the latest news section, click on the Selection of Revised Exam State/City/Date/Shift link.

Enter login credentials like application number and password.

Fill in your required documents and submit the application form.

Save the application form for confirmation.

CUET UG 2026 Exam: Important Dates

These are the important dates for candidates who are going to appear in CUET UG 2026 exam:

CUET UG 2026 Scribe Window: April 30 to May 7, upto 11:50 PM

April 30 to May 7, upto 11:50 PM CUET Exam City Re-allocation Window 2026: May 5 to 7, 2026

May 5 to 7, 2026 CUET UG Admit Card 2026: May 5, 2026

May 5, 2026 CUET UG 2026 Exam Date: May 11 to 31, 2026

Candidates must complete the scribe application process before the deadline to avoid any last-minute issues.