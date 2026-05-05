CUET UG 2026 Admit Card Out: Download Link, Steps And Exam Day Rules

CUET UG 2026 Admit Card Released For May Exam
- The National Testing Agency released the CUET UG 2026 admit card on its official website
- CUET UG 2026 exam will be held from May 11 to May 31, 2026, in computer-based test mode
- Candidates can download admit cards starting May 5, 2026, using their login credentials
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CUET UG 2026 Admit Card Out: Students preparing for a major university entrance exam can now take the next step as an important document has been released. The National Testing Agency has released the admit card for the Common University Entrance Test UG 2026 on the official website.
Candidates appearing for the exam can now download their hall tickets from the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in. The CUET UG 2026 examination will be conducted from May 11 to May 31, 2026, in Computer-Based Test mode across various centres in India and abroad.
Candidates scheduled for the exam must download their admit cards from the official website beginning May 5, 2026, using their login credentials.
To download the CUET UG 2026 hall ticket
- Visit the official CUET UG website at cuet.nta.nic.in
- Click on the CUET UG 2026 Admit Card / Hall Ticket link on the homepage
- Enter the required login credentials such as Application ID and Password or Application ID and Date of Birth
- Submit the details
- The CUET UG 2026 hall ticket will appear on the screen
- Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference and exam-day use