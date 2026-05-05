CUET UG 2026 Admit Card Out: Download Link, Steps And Exam Day Rules

CUET UG 2026 Admit Card Out: Students preparing for a major university entrance exam can now take the next step as an important document has been released. The National Testing Agency has released the admit card for the Common University Entrance Test UG 2026 on the official website.

Candidates appearing for the exam can now download their hall tickets from the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in. The CUET UG 2026 examination will be conducted from May 11 to May 31, 2026, in Computer-Based Test mode across various centres in India and abroad.

Read full notice here

Candidates scheduled for the exam must download their admit cards from the official website beginning May 5, 2026, using their login credentials.

To download the CUET UG 2026 hall ticket