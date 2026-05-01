CUET UG 2026 Scribe Registration Begins: Candidates With Disabilities Can Apply Before May 5

CUET UG 2026 Scribe Registration Begins: The CUET UG 2026 Scribe Window has been opened by the National Testing Agency for candidates with disabilities. This facility allows eligible students to submit details of their own scribe for the upcoming exam. As per the official notice released on April 30, 2026, candidates can fill in their scribe details online within the given timeline. The CUET UG 2026 exam will be conducted from May 11 to May 31 in computer-based mode. Students are advised to complete the process on time and regularly check the official website for updates to avoid any last-minute issues.

Check Official Notice: CUET UG 2026 Scribe Window Notice

CUET UG 2026 Scribe Window Details and Important Dates

The National Testing Agency has opened the scribe detail submission window for CUET UG 2026 candidates who require assistance during the exam.

Scribe window opens: April 30, 2026

Last date to apply: May 5, 2026 (till 11:50 PM)

Exam dates: May 11 to May 31, 2026

This facility is specially provided for candidates with disabilities so they can take the exam easily with proper support. During the application process, such candidates were given the option to choose their own scribe and now they must submit the details online.

Steps to Apply for CUET UG 2026 Scribe Facility

Candidates can follow these steps to submit their scribe details:

Visit the official CUET website at cuet.nta.nic.in

Scroll down, in the candidate activity section, click on the "Register Scribe Details"

Enter your application number, password, and captcha

Now, click on the "Login" option

Enter the required details of the scribe

Submit the form and save confirmation

After submission, the details will be visible in the candidate's application form and confirmation page.

Important Instructions for Candidates

Submit scribe details before the deadline to avoid rejection

Keep checking the official website for updates

Contact NTA helpdesk in case of any issues

Ensure all information provided is accurate

This initiative by NTA ensures equal opportunity for all candidates and helps them appear for the exam without difficulty.