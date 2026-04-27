CUET Undergraduate City Intimation Slip 2026 Expected To Be Released Soon

The National Testing Academy (NTA) is expected to release city intimidation slip for Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2026 soon. Once declared candidates can download it by visiting the official website.

The CUET UG 2026 exams are set to take place from May 11 to May 31, 2026, and will be conducted in computer-based mode at multiple centres across the country.

According to reports, it is expected that the city intimation for CUET 2026 will be released by the end of April. However, the NTA has not confirmed this officially yet.

After the release of the city intimation slip, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to issue the CUET UG 2026 admit cards in the first week of May. The admit card is a compulsory document required for entry into the exam hall and will contain important details such as the exam date, reporting time, and the exact address of the examination centre.

Steps to download slip: