CUET UG 2026 Hall Ticket Soon: What's Inside

CUET UG 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the Common University Entrance Test (Undergraduate) 2026 hall tickets soon on its official website, cuet.nta.nic.in. The exam conducting body released the CUET UG 2026 exam city slip on April 29. Candidates must note that this is not the admit card for the CUET UG examinations. This is only the advance information of the allotted city where the exam centre will be located.

The CUET UG admit card is an important document without which candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam centre. Applicants who have registered sucessfully for the CUET UG 2026 examination and fulfill all eligibility criteria, will receive the CUET hall ticket. The undergraduate entrance examinations are scheduled from May 11 to 31, 2026.

Details Mentioned On CUET UG 2026 Hall Ticket

The NTA advises the CUET UG applicants to read all exam day instructions mentioned on the hall ticket carefully, and follow them during the exam. The CUET UG 2026 admit card will inform candidates about some important exam details, such as:

Candidate's name

Date of birth

Roll number

Application number

Reporting time or entry time

Gate closing time

Exam date and time

Exam centre address

Exam day guidelines

Candidates must carry the printout of the hall ticket along with a valid government identity proof to the exam centre. In case a candidate is unable to download the CUET admit card from the official website, they can approach the NTA help line number 011-40759000 between 10 am to 5 pm.

Applicants can use the CUET UG 2026 score for admission to undergraduate programmes in all central and participating universities across the country for the 2026-27 academic session.