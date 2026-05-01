"It's Been 2 Hours": Supriya Sule, Stuck In Traffic, Talks To Motorists On Mumbai-Pune Expressway

NCP (Sharad Pawar) MP Supriya Sule was among hundreds of commuters stuck in a massive highway traffic jam while on her way to Pune to attend an event on Maharashtra Day.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader shared a video of the long traffic jam, with motorists around her interacting with her.

"It has been two hours," she said in the video.

She had been heading to Pune to attend a flag-hoisting event on Maharashtra Day, which happened to fall on the same day when the Mumbai-Pune 'Missing Link' project on Yashwantrao Chavan Expressway opened for public use.

The traffic jam is also partly attributed to the fact that it's a weekend on a state holiday, with many people heading out of the city.

In the video, Sule speaks in Marathi to a driver of a red hatchback to her left, who joins in saying "Jai Maharashtra."

The 'Missing Link' project is implemented by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC). It is expected to ease travel between Mumbai and Pune, the state's two economic centres, by improving route efficiency and reducing transit time.

Earlier today, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis hoisted the national flag on the occasion of Maharashtra's 66th Foundation Day.

The chief minister then visited Hutatma Chowk in Mumbai and paid tribute to the people who sacrificed their lives for the Samyukta Maharashtra Movement.