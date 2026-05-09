CUET UG 2026 Exam Day Rules: Reporting Time, Dress Code, Permissible Items

CUET UG 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all prepared to conduct the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) Undergraduate 2026 examinations from May 11 to 31, 2026. The exam conducting body issued an advisory on May 7 for CUET UG 2026 candidates on dress code and permissible items at the exam centre.

The CUET UG, being conducted for 37 subjects, will help students secure admission to the undergraduate courses of the Central Universities (CUs) and other participating institutions. The selection and admission are based on the fulfillment of admission criteria, eligibility, rank in the merit list, verification of original documents, and other such criteria as prescribed by the concerned university.

NTA Issues Advisory On Dress Code, Permissible Items

According to the advisory, the NTA has allowed candidates for the following items:

Candidates can carry transparent water bottles

Applicants are allowed to wear articles or objects of faith if they report to the exam centre well in advance to enable frisking

Religious threads such as 'kalava' are allowed

While light clothing are preferable, students who feel the need to wear woollen clothes must report to the centre in advance to enable frisking

Normal shoes, slippers, and footwear with low heels are preferable

Candidates must also carry a printout of the CUET UG admit card, two passport-sized photographs, and a government-issued identity proof to the exam centre.

Reporting Time

Candidates are advised to report to the examination centre two hours before the commencement of the exam. Candidates must check their shift timings in the CUET UG 2026 hall ticket. The gate closes 30 minutes before the scheduled time, after which no candidate will be allowed to enter the exam hall.

CUET UG candidates must show the hard copy of the CUET UG admit card for entry into the exam hall. A seat indicating roll number will be allotted to each candidate. Applicants must sit on their allotted seats only.