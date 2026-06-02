CUET UG 2026 Admit Card Out For Rescheduled Exams On June 6 And 7: Direct Link Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the CUET UG 2026 Admit Card for candidates whose examinations have been rescheduled to June 6 and June 7, 2026. Students can now download their updated hall tickets from the official CUET website and check details. The admit cards have been issued for candidates who were affected by technical issues during the exams conducted on May 28 and May 30 (Shift 1). Candidates are advised not to rely on old admit cards and must carry only the latest version issued by NTA.

Direct Link To Download Admit Card

How to Download CUET UG 2026 Admit Card?

Visit the official CUET UG website at cuet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the "CUET UG 2026 Admit Card" link available on the homepage.

Enter the application number and date of birth/password.

Submit the details and log in.

Download the updated admit card.

Take a printout for examination day use.

The revised hall ticket contains updated information regarding the examination centre, reporting time, shift timing, and examination date.

CUET UG Admit Card 2026: Important Instructions

Candidates appearing for the rescheduled examination must carefully check all details mentioned on the admit card. This includes the examination date, reporting time, shift timing, and examination centre.

NTA has also instructed candidates to carry a valid photo identity proof along with the admit card on the day of the examination. Entry to the examination centre may not be allowed without these documents.

Students are advised to reach the examination centre well before the reporting time and strictly follow all instructions mentioned on the hall ticket to ensure a smooth examination experience.