'Targeted Recruits In Need Of Money': New Details In TCS 'Conversion' Case

Financial profiling, derogatory remarks about religion, an HR manager feigning compassion and gradual radicalisation -- a chilling modus operandi has come to light amid the storm surrounding allegations of religious conversion attempts and sexual assault in the Nashik branch of IT giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

According to police sources, the complainants have spoken of a well-oiled network involving senior staff members and an HR manager. The probe has revealed that the accused were part of a training team and had detailed information about new joinees. They would choose 'targets' who were financially weak, had family issues, and needed money, the investigation has found.

During the training, derogatory remarks would be made about Hindu gods and goddesses. When the 'target' would be upset, HR manager Nida Khan, also among the accused, would reach out to them and gradually win their trust. Over time, the investigators say, the 'target' would be pushed to change his/her lifestyle and dressing habits. One of the 'targets', they added, was influenced so much that she quarrelled with her family and removed all photos of Hindu gods from her home. Seven people have been taken into custody in this case. These include Asif Ansari, Shafi Shaikh, Shahrukh Qureshi, Raza Memon and Tausif Attar.

How Cops Cracked Case

According to police sources, an undercover operation was executed to unravel the conspiracy. Women constables disguised as housekeeping staff entered the office premises. Housekeeping services are outsourced, and an external agency hires staff. So sending in women cops in disguise was a safe move that did not alert the accused, the sources said. Some male cops were also on the premises in disguise. The undercover operation was carried out to confirm the shocking allegations, police sources said.

A WhatsApp Planning Group

The investigators have also found a WhatsApp group that the accused used to discuss the 'targets', the sources said. The accused discussed radical religious subjects and the company's internal politics. The Special Investigation Team probing the matter is also looking at the chilling allegations of sexual harassment and assault that have come to the fore.