Harassment, Molestation, Abuse: Women's Panel Findings On TCS Nashik Case

Findings of a high-powered fact-finding committee constituted by the National Commission for Women (NCW) detailed the toxic environment at Tata Consultancy Services' (TCS) Nashik office, where multiple women employees allegedly suffered sexual harassment, molestation attempts, emotional abuse, and targeted religious denigration of beliefs by senior colleagues.

The NCW took suo moto cognizance of the complaints and deployed the committee headed by Justice Sadhna Jadhav (retired Bombay High Court judge). The panel, which included former Haryana DGP BK Sinha, Supreme Court advocate Monika Arora, and NCW senior coordinator Lilabati, visited Nashik on April 18 and 19. Its detailed 50-page report, containing over 25 recommendations, was submitted to Maharashtra Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis on May 8.

The committee found that accused individuals Danish, Tausif and Raza Memon had "assumed effective control" of the TCS Nashik facility, allegedly protected by human resources head Ashwini Chainani, creating an atmosphere of fear where young and vulnerable women, particularly from Gen Z, were systematically targeted.

"No employee had the courage to raise their voice...Accused Ashwini Chainani, through her silence and insensitivity, had endorsed the acts of the accused," the report stated.

Security lapses were also glaring, with installed CCTVs found to be non-functional.

The committee further highlighted religious denigration as a tool of harassment. "The accused used to bully female employees by denigrating Hindu mythology, beliefs, traditions and practices and by impressing upon the girls that Islam was a far superior religion to Hinduism. The accused indulged in degrading and belittling the faith in Hinduism and created a coercive atmosphere through repeated anti-religious commentary directed at women employees," the committee findings stated.

The report classifies the case as a classic instance of workplace sexual harassment, involving bullying, stalking and demeaning conduct that left female employees feeling humiliated and disrespected. Many victims, particularly younger Gen Z employees, faced sustained mental harassment.

Fear of social stigma, family exposure and professional repercussions, such as transfers or terminations, and the absence of a trustworthy complaint mechanism prevented many from coming forward.

Zero Compliance With POSH Act

The inquiry revealed shocking violations of the Prevention of Sexual Harrassment Act. A single Internal Committee (IC) served both Pune and Nashik, violating legal requirements. No member of the committee had ever visited or inspected the Nashik unit. The NCW committee also found a complete absence of awareness posters, contact details of IC members, or any display of POSH mandates. Further, no training or orientation programs were conducted. "This inaction on the part of the organisation was not just a compliance deficit but was a governance deficit as well," the committee's findings stated.

Recommendations And Legal Action

The NCW has made over 25 recommendations, stressing strict enforcement of Sections 19, 25, and 26 of the POSH Act. Key suggestions include mandatory proactive internal committees, robust grievance redressal systems at every unit, protection of complainants from retaliation, regular CCTV monitoring, and simultaneous pursuit of remedies under POSH and criminal law.

The committee has advised the police to invoke the Witness Protection Act, 2017, to safeguard complainants and witnesses from media intrusion and anti-social elements.

It has recommended charging the accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 75, 78, 79, and 299 (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings). Additionally, Section 68(a) has been suggested for alleged abuse of authority to induce or seduce women under their charge.

NCW has also urged the TCS management and concerned authorities to take immediate appropriate action and ensure strict compliance with statutory safeguards for the protection, dignity and safety of women employees.