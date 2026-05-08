"AIMIM Leader Had Role In Hiding Nida Khan": Devendra Fadnavis On TCS 'Conversion' Case

In the ongoing Nashik TCS case, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday made strong remarks regarding the alleged role of an All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) corporator in the matter involving accused Nida Khan, whose anticipatory bail was rejected by a court.

Fadnavis said the investigation is underway and all angles will be examined to uncover those behind the alleged conspiracy.

"It is clear that the AIMIM corporator (Mateen Majid Patel) had a hand in hiding Nida Khan. Who was behind all this will be found out. Are they in the conversion racket? Did they help? It will be discovered," he said.

AIMIM leader Imtiaz Jaleel on Friday also reacted to developments in the Nashik TCS case.

On the allegation that AIMIM corporator Mateen Majid Patel harboured the accused, Jaleel said he would seek details from the police but stressed the principle of law. "I need to get all the information from the police about what was the role of our corporator. But one thing we need to understand is that the accused has every right to bail unless a crime has been proven against someone... I'm confident that the police and courts will act in an impartial manner... If it had been a Nisha Patil, Nita Deshpande or Nancy Fernandes instead of Nida Khan, my stand would have been the same," he said.

On the allegations and legal rights of the accused, Jaleel said, "An accused person has the right to present their side in the court and seek bail. This girl (Nida Khan) was not granted bail in the lower court. She has the right to approach the High Court. If she is rejected in the High Court, she can approach the Supreme Court. This is her right. There are just allegations against her..."

Meanwhile, accused Khan has been remanded to police custody till Monday, according to the complainant's lawyer, Advocate Milind Kurkute.

Speaking on the court proceedings to ANI, Kurkute said, "It was prayed by the public prosecutor and investigation machinery that Nida Khan should be remanded to five-day police custody, considering the nature and seriousness of the case. Nida Khan's anticipatory bail was rejected, and after that, she has not moved any application before the High Court. She has been arrested..."

He further alleged that, "She is the person who has made some deliberate and malicious acts towards the religious feelings of the victim."

Kurkute added that the court granted limited custody. "The court considers that two days of police custody are sufficient. She is remanded to police custody till Monday," he said.

Khan was produced before the court on Friday after her anticipatory bail plea was rejected by the court.

Speaking on the case, Nashik Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik said, "Accused Nida Khan's anticipatory bail was rejected by the court. Nashik City Police, in a joint operation with Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (CNS) City Police, took her into custody from the Naregao area of CSN after a two-day operation."

Khan is named as an accused in the case involving alleged sexual harassment and hurting the religious sentiments of certain employees in the Nashik office of TCS.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)