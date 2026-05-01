Learn Marathi If You Live In Maharashtra, But No Violence: D Fadnavis

Amid escalating debate over the mandatory use of the Marathi language in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday emphasised that while pride in one's mother tongue is essential, the state government will not tolerate violence or discrimination based on language.

While asserting that everyone residing in the state should learn the local language, he issued a stern warning against the use of violence or intimidation in the name of linguistic pride.

The Chief Minister said this while speaking to the media at Hutatma Chowk on the occasion of Maharashtra Day, amid a controversy after the state government decided to mandate that non-Marathi-speaking rickshaw drivers learn the language.

While a phased training programme was planned, protests by rickshaw unions led the government to extend the compliance deadline until August.

The issue took a political turn when Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray questioned how anyone could have the "audacity" to refuse to speak Marathi. Raj Thackeray criticised the government for being lenient, suggesting that the permits of non-compliant drivers should be revoked immediately.

Responding to Raj Thackeray's aggressive stance, CM Fadnavis stated that Maharashtra has never been a "narrow-minded" state. "Maharashtra has never harboured the mentality that migrants shouldn't live here or that only certain people should reside here," he said. "The 'Maharashtra Dharma' taught to us by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj does not support such exclusion. I am proud to see my Marathi brothers contributing to the culture and development of every state they live in across the country," he remarked.

The Chief Minister reiterated that everyone living in Maharashtra should learn Marathi, and he drew a hard line against the use of force.

He said that the government intends to help residents learn the language.

He explicitly condemned the "Khall-Khatyak" (violent) style of politics often associated with the MNS. CM Fadnavis remarked that Marathi is a "beautiful and simple" language that can be taught easily without resorting to conflict or assault.

Beyond the language row, the Chief Minister extended his greetings to the Marathi diaspora globally.

He quoted the famous line, "Delhi che hi Takhta Rakhito Maharashtra Mazha (Maharashtra protects even the throne of Delhi)", highlighting the state's historical leadership.

He also paid tribute to the workforce on International Labour Day, invoking the words of Lok shahir Annabhau Sathe, "The earth is balanced not on the head of Sheshnag, but on the palms of the labourers."

He expressed gratitude to the workers whose toil has built the wealth and infrastructure of the state and the nation. Reflecting on the significance of Maharashtra Day, the Chief Minister also painted an optimistic picture of the state's future, stating that Maharashtra continues to move steadily on the path of progress.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)