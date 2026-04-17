"No One Will Be Spared": D Fadnavis Seeks Central Agency Probe In TCS Case

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said the state government will seek the intervention of central agencies to investigate a serious case that has surfaced at a BPO facility of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Nashik.

Calling the matter "grave and deeply concerning," Fadnavis asserted that strict action is being taken and that the investigation will go "to the root of the case."

"We will not spare anyone involved. No one will be shielded. We have asked central agencies to probe the matter thoroughly," he said, adding the incident appears to be part of a larger organised module.

The controversy stems from allegations that several women employees at the TCS BPO office in Nashik were subjected to sexual exploitation and coercion related to religious practices.

According to complaints, certain team leaders allegedly targeted economically vulnerable Hindu women, pressuring them to convert, offer namaz, and consume beef. The allegations, which are now under active investigation, have triggered widespread concern and political reaction.

Police sources confirmed that multiple cases have been registered so far, with at least nine FIRs filed in connection with the matter. Seven accused individuals have been arrested, including Danish Sheikh, Tausif Attar, Raza Memon, Shahrukh Qureshi, Shafi Sheikh, Asif Aftab Ansari, and a woman associate.

The prime accused, Nida Khan, who is currently on the run, approached a local court in Nashik for anticipatory bail. She is currently in Mumbai and is expecting her first child, her family said.

Investigators are also probing a possible international link to the case. Officials indicated that the role of a Malaysia-based individual, identified as Imran Khan, is being examined, particularly in connection with suspected illegal funding channels. Authorities are looking into whether financial flows from abroad may have supported the alleged activities.

The Nashik Police has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to handle the case, indicating the seriousness of the allegations. As part of the probe, a resort in the region is also under scrutiny, where victims have claimed they were taken under coercive circumstances.

Meanwhile, TCS has initiated internal disciplinary action. The company has suspended the employees named in the allegations, stating that it is cooperating fully with law enforcement agencies. Fadnavis acknowledged the company's response, noting that "TCS has taken strong and timely action against those involved."

The alleged incidents are reported to have taken place over an extended period between 2022 and 2026. Victims have claimed that the pattern of exploitation continued unchecked for years, raising questions about oversight and workplace safety mechanisms.

The matter has also reached the Supreme Court, where a petition has been filed describing the case as a "systematic conspiracy" and seeking stringent action against those responsible.

With political, legal, and investigative dimensions unfolding simultaneously, the case is expected to remain under close scrutiny in the coming days, as authorities attempt to uncover the full extent of the alleged network and ensure accountability at all levels.