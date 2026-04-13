'Zero-Tolerance': TCS Suspends Nashik Employees Accused Of Harassment

IT giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has suspended all employees accused of sexual harassment at its Nashik office. The company has said the staff members under the scanner have been suspended till the inquiry against them is completed. TCS has asserted that it has a zero-tolerance policy on harassment and that it is fully cooperating with the police.

Seven employees of TCS Nashik, including a human resources manager, have been arrested amid shocking allegations of sexual harassment. It all came to light after a woman accused a colleague of starting a relationship with her after falsely promising marriage. As the police started investigating the matter, seven more women came forward, accusing their colleagues of sexual harassment. The accused staff members include Asif Ansari, Shafi Sheikh, Shah Rukh Qureshi, Raza Memon, Tausif Attar, and Danish Sheikh.

The allegations against the accused include attempts at religious conversion at the workplace. These events took place between February 2022 and March 2026.

Police have said that the complainant repeatedly approached a senior official with her complaints, but the official allegedly abetted the harassment.

Nashik police, it is learnt, managed to catch one of the accused during an undercover operation in which seven women police officers entered the TCS Nashik office in disguise. The accused was caught in the act as he misbehaved with women. Police are now examining over 40 CCTV footage clips to build a strong case against all the accused.

The allegations levelled by the eight women against their colleagues include touching them inappropriately, making objectionable comments about their personal lives, bodyshaming them, coercing them to eat non-vegetarian food items and stalking.