"No Complaints" Received Through Internal Channels, Says TCS Amid Nashik Probe

Amid the ongoing police probe into allegations of religious conversion and sexual misconduct at its Nashik unit, IT giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Friday said that it had not received any complaints through its internal channels on the matter.

"A preliminary review of the systems and records pertaining to the Nashik unit indicates that we have not received any complaints of the nature that are being alleged on either our ethics or POSH (prevention of sexual harassment) channels," the tech giant said.

The company also announced an oversight panel and engagement of external entities in its internal probe.

Finance industry veteran Keki Mistry, an independent director on the company board, will be chairing the oversight committee, as per the statement.

Police have arrested seven employees, including six men and a woman HR head. Another employee, Nida Khan, is on the run.

TCS Nashik Case: What Are The Allegations

The incident came to light after a woman accused a colleague, Danish Sheikh, of establishing a physical relationship with her after falsely promising marriage in 2022 - when he was already married to another woman.

According to a police report, Nida Khan is the sister of Danish Sheikh. She allegedly made derogatory remarks about the complainant's faith and attempted to pressure her to change her religion, the report said.

It is further alleged that Khan and another individual, Tausif Akhtar, concealed the fact from the complainant that Danish Sheikh was already married to another woman.

As the police started investigating the matter, seven more women came forward, claiming that their senior colleagues mentally and sexually harassed them, and the human resources department ignored their complaints.

These events reportedly took place between February 2022 and March 2026.

Cops Search For TCS Accused Nida Khan

On Friday, a Nashik police Crime Branch team arrived in Mumbra in Thane district to track down Nida and questioned her husband at his home about her whereabouts.

Her family has said that she is in Mumbai and expecting her first child. She has also approached a local court in Nashik for anticipatory bail, potentially framing her medical condition as a key factor in her application.

Nida Khan Not A TCS HR Manager

TCS in its statemtment has also clarified that, Khan is neither a HR manager nor responsible for recruitment. She was serving as a process associate and did not hold any leadership responsibilities.

What TCS Said

TCS had suspended all employees linked to the sexual assault and forced religious conversion case, asserting that it has a zero-tolerance policy on harassment and that it is fully cooperating with the police.

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran had termed sexual harassment as "gravely concerning and anguishing", and announced that a thorough internal investigation was underway to establish the facts and identify individuals responsible for the situation.