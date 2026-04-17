'Everything Is Scripted': TCS Case Accused's Family's "Conspiracy" Charge

A family member of the accused in a case related to alleged sexual harassment and forcible religious conversion at a unit of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Maharashtra's Nashik has called it a "conspiracy".

Raza Rafiq Memon, 35, is among the seven employees of the TCS' BPO unit in Nashik who have been arrested.

"All the families are troubled. Everything is happening as per a conspiracy," Memon's uncle, Razak Kazi, told reporters on Thursday.

He also alleged that the Hindu group Bajrang Dal is involved.

"The girl's family is involved. They are the ones who called Bajrang Dal. One person was released after the investigation, and then he was arrested again by the police... Everything that happened was scripted," he said.

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Nashik TCS alleged religious conversion and sexual harassment | Accused Raza Memon's uncle Razak Kazi says, "All the families are troubled. Everything is happening as per a conspiracy... The Bajrang Dal are involved in this... The girl's family called… pic.twitter.com/RcyI4ZPwHS — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2026

The father of another accused, Tausif Attar, claimed that the case is "false".

"We are well-educated. I am a graduate myself, and my son is also a graduate. He has completed his BCA (Bachelor of Computer Applications). Our entire family is educated," Tausif's father, Bilal Fakir Mohammad Attar, told the news agency IANS.

Nashik, Maharashtra: On the Nashik IT company case, father of accused Tausif Attar, Bilal Fakir Mohammad Attar says, "We are well-educated. I am a graduate myself, and my son is also a graduate. He has completed his BCA. Our entire family is educated. Whatever is happening is… pic.twitter.com/7T3BYlYeQc — IANS (@ians_india) April 16, 2026

"Whatever is happening is wrong. It is not the fault of my son or any other child. They have been falsely implicated in a pre-planned manner. All the allegations against them are false," he added.

Sexual Harassment, Conversion Claims At TCS Nashik

The police are investigating nine complaints by eight women TCS employees who claimed that senior colleagues mentally and sexually harassed them and the Human Resources department ignored the complaints.

The police said nine cases also include a complaint by a male employee of the firm, alleging an attempt at religious conversion at the workplace.

The arrested staffers, who have since been suspended, have been identified as Danish Sheikh, Tausif Attar, Raza Rafiq Memon, Shahrukh Qureshi, Shafi Sheikh, Asif Aftab Ansari, and HR head Ashwini Chainani. Another woman employee, Nida Khan, is currently on the run.

While Chainani is accused of discouraging a victim from filing a complaint, Khan is named in a single case of religious harassment.

The seven male staffers -- Danish Sheikh, Tausif Attar, Raza Memon, Shahrukh Qureshi, Shafi Sheikh, Asif Aftab Ansar, and Shahrukh Sheikh -- are co-accused in most of the cases, suggesting they operated as a group or organised gang within the office, the police said.

TCS on Sunday said that it has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards harassment and coercion of any form for a long time, and the employees allegedly involved in sexual harassment at the Nashik office have been suspended.

A day later, Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran said that the complaints and allegations emerging from the Nashik office of TCS were "gravely concerning and anguishing".

He said a thorough investigation was underway under Chief Operating Officer Arathi Subramanian to establish the facts and identify individuals responsible for the situation.

The National Commission for Women has also set up a fact-finding committee to probe the allegations.