TCS 'Conversion' Accused Stalked, Harassed Survivors On Social Media: Cops

Fresh details have emerged in the forcible religious conversion case at the Nashik unit of the IT giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). The police investigation has revealed that the suspects used to stalk and harass the survivors and other women employees on social media.

The suspects sent messages to the survivors through digital platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, the probe has found.

Seven accused in the case have already been arrested, while another, Nida Khan, is still at large.

Read: "Fell Unconscious At Work": TCS Employee's Grandmother Alleges "Toxicity"

The police are now examining the conversations, obscene comments, and objectionable videos that the suspects had allegedly sent to the survivors, as well as other women colleagues.

It is also being probed if the accused had committed any misconduct against other women employees at the office, potentially driven by a specific religious agenda.

The police believe that digital evidence retrieved from the accused's mobile phones and social media accounts will help them solve the case. With help from technical experts, they are trying to recover the deleted data and chat logs to gather concrete evidence.

Rights Body Issues Notice

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice seeking responses from the company's top executives and the police brass in the state. The Commission has directed the police chiefs of Maharashtra and Nashik district to hold a thorough probe into the episode and submit a detailed Action Taken Report (ATR).

Read: Nashik TCS 'Conversion' Accused Nida Khan Claims She's Pregnant, Wants Court Relief

TCS' CEO has been asked to submit a comprehensive report including the details of the firm's internal POSH (Prevention of Sexual Harassment) committee, its activities over the past three years, and all complaints received to date.

The state's labour commissioner has been directed to furnish information regarding all TCS branches, BPOs, and subsidiary companies located in India, along with their registration and licensing documents.