"Fell Unconscious At Work": TCS Nashik Employee's Grandmother Recounts "Toxicity"

The family of a survivor working at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has broken their silence, revealing a harrowing pattern of mental distress and physical decline leading up to the current crisis.

The family, requesting anonymity, detailed how a once-ambitious young woman became a shadow of her former self, constantly enveloped in a cloud of anxiety and tension after returning from her shifts at the IT giant.

The family alleged her demeanor changed drastically over the last few months, and while they sensed her mounting agony, she often stayed silent to protect them from the truth.

The survivor's grandmother, in an emotional conversation with NDTV, shared that while the family sensed something was deeply wrong, the young woman often chose silence to protect her loved ones from worry.

The family recalled what they called "a chilling incident" from a year ago when the woman fell unconscious on the office premises, and had to be rushed to a nearby hospital. Despite their frantic questioning at the time, she remained tight-lipped about the underlying cause of her collapse, a silence the family now views in a much more sinister light as the investigation unfolds.

The survivor's family told NDTV that a specific professional constraint seemed to have trapped her in a "toxic environment" for the last two years. Since joining the company, she reportedly expressed her struggles several times, but confined herself to the reality that she felt unable to switch companies until completing a three-year tenure, the family alleged.

This perceived professional obligation apparently became a psychological cage, leading to the development of chronic migraine problems and visible behavioral changes that the family said they saw daily whenever she left for or returned from work.

The impact of the ordeal has extended far beyond the workplace, threatening her personal life just months after her marriage, they said. The maternal side of the family, during their interaction with NDTV, expressed concerns that this trauma could shatter the "tender period" of her new marriage, noting that her in-laws are now equally distressed and fearful for her well-being.

"My granddaughter is very ambitious; she only wanted to work and make a name for the family," her grandmother told NDTV in a trembling voice. "We want justice sooner so that her in-laws, her family, and our family everyone feels protected once again."

The family has demanded that the government take strict action against the accused and implement laws that specifically address workplace safety and "religious indoctrination".

With seven accused already arrested and an eight accused, Nida Khan, on the run, the scale of the case continues to grow. So far 12 survivors have come forward and nine police cases have been filed.