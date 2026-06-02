51 Wounds, Cigarette Burns: Kerala Toddler Abused For A Month, Killed By Mother's Lover

The death of a toddler from Kerala due to 'choking' on food has uncovered horrific details of long-term torture, physical assault and a murder conspiracy hatched three months ago. One-and-a-half-year-old Arshid was beaten to death by his stepfather, while his mother remained a mute spectator. The incident took place at Nedumangad's Panavoor area, 20 kilometres away from the capital Thiruvananthapuram.

On the evening of May 29, Arshid was rushed to a private hospital in Panavoor before being shifted to Sree Avittom Thirunal (SAT) Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. In his statement, Arshid's stepfather, Ashkar, told the hospital staff that his son had choked on food and fallen unconscious.

The relatives, however, disputed the account and raised suspicion with the police. The post-mortem confirmed that the cause of death was internal bleeding from sustained beatings, with serious wounds covering the child's entire body. Investigators found 51 wounds in total, including a deep injury to the child's genitals and cigarette burn marks on his legs.

Subsequently, the Nedumangad police arrested the toddler's mother, 21-year-old Akhila, and her live-in partner on the night of May 30. Both were produced before a court and sent to judicial custody.

Police Recreate Child's Last Moments, Man Confesses To Crime

On Monday, police brought Ashkar to the house for evidence collection and scene reconstruction. There the police found the stick used to beat the child and the lighter used to burn him.

Following the scene reconstruction, Ashkar told police he had decided to kill Arshid three months ago and had been physically abusing the child for the past one month. When interrogated further, Ashkar said he saw Arshid as an obstacle in his life with Akhila.

On May 29, when the child cried loudly, Ashkar struck him on the head. After confirming the child was dead, he cleaned the house and destroyed evidence before taking the child to the hospital.

In the weeks leading up to the child's death, Ashkar had routinely stuffed cloth into the child's mouth to muffle his screams. He confessed to throwing the objects used to beat and burn the child into a canal, and charring whatever remained.

Arshid's Arms Broken After 'Falling' From Bicycle

About a month before the killing, Arshid's arms had been broken. When questioned by neighbours, Ashkar had told that the child had fallen from a cycle.

Akhila had posted a photograph of the injured child on her WhatsApp status.

On May 16, two weeks before the child was killed, he along with his mother met a content creator at a bus stand, who gave them gifts for following his Instagram account.

In the picture from the meeting, the child is seen with both arms covered in plaster. When the social media influencer asked the mother about the child's situation, she too said he fell from a bicycle.

The plaster cast from the broken arm was found abandoned in the compound of the house during the June 1 evidence collection.

Mother Didn't Intervene

In a police statement, Akhila admitted that she was aware of the brutal torture and had seen her lover beat her son with his hands and sticks on multiple occasions but made no effort to protect the child.