Toddler Assaulted By Mother, Her Friend In Kerala, Case Filed: Cops

A one-and-a-half-year-old child has suffered severe injuries after he was allegedly beaten up by his mother and her male friend in this coastal district, police said here on Sunday.

The child, who suffered a fracture in one of his arms, has been admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, they said, adding that he also has bruises all over his body from being caned.

The incident was reported from the Kuthiyathodu police station limit on Sunday.

After beating up the child, the mother's friend handed him over at his father's house. The child's parents are separated.

Based on a complaint, the police have registered a case against both the mother and her friend under relevant sections of the IPC and Juvenile Justice Act, police added.

Their arrests have not been reported so far, they said.

