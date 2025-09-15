Bengaluru Engineer's Side Hustle As Rapido Driver Sparks Discussion On Loneliness In Tech Industry

The pressures of modern professional life can hide underlying loneliness, a theme highlighted by a viral post on X that sparked conversations about moonlighting and work-related isolation. The post recounts the story of a Bengaluru-based Oracle software engineer who moonlights as a Rapido bike-driver, not for financial gain but to combat the solitude that accompanies corporate life. The story highlights a growing issue among urban professionals in India, where the grind of corporate life often leaves little room for meaningful social interaction.

The engineer, an SDE-2 at Oracle, was spotted riding a premium TVS Ronin, valued at nearly Rs 2 lakh, prompting a curious passenger to question his choice of gig. The techie explained that he takes up weekend rides to connect with people, countering the isolation of his tech job and remote work routine.

"A Rapido guy came on a TVS Ronin that costs around ₹2 lakh. Seeing the bike, I asked him why he was doing this job. He replied that he is an SDE-2 at Oracle and rides his bike on weekends to cure his loneliness," the tweet read.

The post, which garnered thousands of reactions, ignited debates about work-life balance, mental health, and the societal pressures of corporate life. Others raised concerns about the sustainability of such side hustles, citing long hours and potential burnout. Some even questioned if moonlighting violated corporate policy.

One user wrote, "I also saw a rapido guy in Chennai , he was doing bike riding for more extra income. He was earning 15 lpa but still it was not enough for him."

Another commented, "Loneliness is rising even in a hyper-connected world —long work hours, moving away from family, digital-first friendships & lack of real community are big reasons."

A third said, "had a pretty similar experience last week, a lead engg was my Rapido captain, making 32L, drives on weekends to cure his loneliness."