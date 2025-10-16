Falguni Pathak Opens Up On Loneliness: <i>"Pehle Akela Mehsoos Hota Tha"</i>

Falguni Pathak, renowned as the 'Dandiya Queen,' has time and again impressed audiences with her powerful voice and unique style. Beyond her musical accomplishments, the singer is extremely private about her personal life. During her appearance on Raj Shamani's podcast, Falguni Pathak opened up about her decision to never get married and stay alone. The singer revealed that she used to feel lonely but has now adapted to her solitary life.

Falguni Pathak On Feeling Lonely

Falguni Pathak said, “Apne mind ko uss direction mei jaane nahi diya….pehle aisa feel aata tha, ki meri sisters wagerah hein, fir bhi woh log aate nahi hai… pehle akela mehsoos hota tha bahaut. [I did not let my mind go in that direction… Earlier, I used to feel that my sisters were there, but they did not come as well… Earlier, I used to feel very lonely."

To cope with the loneliness, Falguni Pathak joined an NGO. "Since the past few years…15-20 saal se, I have joined an NGO…unke waha jaane se mujhe bahut farak pada hai…Tabse life mei change bahut aaya, emotionally, mentally…ki chalo mere saath koi hai, constantly mere saath mera guru hai, jo humesha mere saath rehta hai, mere khushi mei, meri dukh mei. [Going there has made a lot of difference to me…since then there has been a lot of change in my life, emotionally, mentally…that at least someone is with me, my Guru is with me constantly, in my happiness, in my sorrow]," she shared.

"I Am Married To Music," Said Falguni Pathak

Earlier, Falguni Pathak revealed why she had never married or been romantically involved with anyone. In a chat with Karishma Tanna on her podcast, the singer said, "I am already married to music, I have devoted myself to music from a very young age."

Falguni added, "Music has been my sole focus, and I haven't been involved in anything else in life. I hardly had any other experiences because of this dedication. I have hardly completed my studies; my parents were very strict, so somehow I had to finish my studies."

Falguni Pathak got her big career break in 1998 with the release of her debut album, Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi. The title track garnered much love from the audience. Some of her other popular Hindi songs are Chudi Jo Khanki Haathon Mein, Maine Payal Hai Chhankai, Meri Chunar Udd Udd Jaye, Ayi Pardesh Se Pariyon Ki Rani and Sawaan Mein.